Malawi human rights defenders worried with increasing attacks on activists

Officials from Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) say they are deeply worried with the continued attacks on its members.

Acting HRDC chairperson Luke Tembo has expressed the concern on Tuesday in Lilongwe during a press conference.

Tembo however said the attacks, by suspected ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets, will not intimidate the rights activists.

This follows an attack on the house of one of the members of HRDC, Macdonald Sembereka on Monday night.

A political commentator Victor Chipofya said it was worrisome that the police grow cold feet when it comes to investigating attacks on those deemed critical of government.

“The police act swiftly only when those deemed to be government sympathisers are attacked,” said Chipofya.

Another analyst Sharrif Kaisi said the police is highly politicized, saying this is why they are unable to carry investigations on attacks on the opposition or those deemed critical of government.

However, police spokesperson James Kadadzera said the law enforcers carry out investigations irrespective of party colours.

He said some investigations take long to finish because they are complicated.

