Violence erupts in Bolero as Minister Ben Phiri installs new Chikulamayembe amid wrangles

Violence erupted in Bolero, Rumphi on Tuesday over chieftaincy wrangles as Minister of Local government Ben Phiri was installing a new paramount chief Chikulamayembe.

Reports indicate that angry villagers have burnt down Chikulamayembe’s headquarters, three grain-houses storing food for Gonapamuhanya cultural ceremony as well as a vehicle has been burnt.

Rumphi police officer-in-charge Ulemu Kalua said the police have now tightened security in the area.

Minister Ben Phiri was installing Mtima Gondwe as the new paramount chief at a ceremony held at Chinyolo village in the area of chief Mwankhunikira.

Bongolo Gondwe says he is the right heir to the throne and has been to the courts to seek redress.

