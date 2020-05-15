Malawi govt bails out students stranded abroad due to Covid-19 lockdown

May 15, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Government has swiftly come to the rescue of 300 students abroad who were caught in covid-19 lockdown in various countries.

Mwanamvekha: The students, 300 in total, have been given 50 percent for three months in advance of allowances they normally get

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Joseph Mwanamvekha said the government has provided  K128 million in allowances to both government sponsored and private students who are stranded abroad due to the novel Covid-19 pandemic.

Mwanamvekha said this today a press conference in Lilongwe.

He said the students have been given 50 percent for three months in advance of allowances they normally get.

Mwanamvekha said the decision was arrived at following increased prices of food and basic amenities induced by Covid-19 pandemic.

He has also revealed that an assessment is being carried out to identify patients and guardians who are stranded abroad due to Covid-19 so that they may also be supported by the government.

1
