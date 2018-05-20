Malawi govt delays start of Mzuzu airport construction

Govt delays start of Mzuzu airport construction BY OWEN KHAMULA People of Mzuzu are expressing concern over delays to construct Mzuzu airport, eight month after president Peter Mutharika toured the construction site. Mutharika, during the visit, promised the people that construction works would start as soon as he left the place. Ministry of Transport spokesperson James Chakwera said the delays are due to the late compensation of the people whose 230 hectare of land was now taken by the government at Lusangadzi. Chakwera said the government set aside K1 billion for the exercise of giving out compensation. He said the construction will start with the 90 hectares of land first after the compensation exercise is over. The opposition and government critics accuse the Peter Mutharika administration of planting foundation stones in the run up to the elections, projects which never take place, an allegation denied by the government.
