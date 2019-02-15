Malawi govt dilly dallies in doctors recruitment

Over 80 doctors are expressing concern that the government is dilly dallying in employing them years after they graduated from College of Medicine.

The doctors said they were told to apply for the job in government a year ago but have not heard anything since then.

“Most of us are just doing some work in private hospitals as we wait to be employed in the government. We know that there are a few doctors in public hospitals,” said one of the doctors.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Joshua Malango said district councils will employ the doctors, not the central government.

“The Local Government Commission Service is shortlisting them so that they are called for interviews. Very soon, they will be called for interviews then employed if they are successful,” said Malango.

Malawi Health Equity Network executive director George Job said the government should not be delaying in employing doctors when the public hospitals operate with very few of them.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :