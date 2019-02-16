Govt with EU support to rehabilitate 300km Lilongwe-Chiweta via Kaseche road

February 16, 2019 Elijah Phimbi - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Malawi government in partnership with the European Union will rehabilitate a 300km road from Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) junction in Lilongwe to Mzimba and Chiweta up north part of Malawi through to Kaseche sections.

EU Ambassador Sandra Paesen

The affirmation was made on Friday by the European Union (EU) Leader of delegation to Malawi Sandra Paesen during a tour of part of the road.

Paesen disclosed that they expect the road to be in a better shape at the end of the project and benefit Malawians.

She further advised that the rehabilitation be done on a safe way and ensure that the road is still usable by paedestrians and other road users as the project will be carried out.

Malawi government wants an  improved transport network that will facilitate the country’s economic growth.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

More From Nyasatimes

More From web