Malawi govt files notice of appeal against UTM registration: Judge ‘erred in law’

The Attorney General’s office has filed a notice of appeal with Supreme Court of Malawi to challenge registration of United Transformation Movement as the UTM party.
High Court judge John Chirwa last Friday ordered registrar of Political Parties to register UTM within seven days and that the registration should be backdated to September 21 2018.
But Attorney General through Neverson Chisiza, Senior State Advocate, in the notice of appeal seen by Nyasa Times argued that High Court judge “ erred in law and fact” by finding that UTM was not accorded an opportunity to be heard as if the party led by Vice-President Saulos Chilima was being accused of wrongdoing.
Attorney General cites Section 43 (b) of the Constitution of Malawi which simply requires that the party affected by the impugned decision by Registrar of Political Parries to be informed of the decision in writing with the reasons.
The State further accused the Judge that he “ misdirected himself at law and fact “ in finding that the Registrar, in exercising his statutory duties, should have restricted himself to what was presented to him and pay a blind eye to what is in the public domain.
“The learned judge erred in law and fact in finding that the limitation or restriction to the Respondent’s Constitutional right did not pass the test obtaining under section 44 (1) of the Constitution when in fact it is clear that the said limitation is reasonable (avoidance of criminality), prescribed under the statute, recognized by international human rights standard and necessary in an open and democratic society,” reads the appeal arguments.
The registrar of Political Parties had argued that the UTM did not present itself as United Transformation Party, but as the UTM in the application, yet in the public domain, it was known by its full name.
The judge faulted the registrar’s decision, describing it as ‘unreasonable and unjustifiable’. He also faulted the registrar for not exercising rule of natural justice to hear the UTM.
Governance expert and commentator Makhumbo Munthali told Nyasa Times that from a pure constitutional perspective, the Registrar let alone the Attorney General have the constitutional right to appeal the ruling of High Court if they feel not satisfied.
“This is something you cannot take it from them. However, a quick political economy analysis of the appeal at hand seem to suggest that this might be the last attempt -at least for now- for the ruling party to further block the registration of UTM,” he said.
Munthali added: “This is politically significant to the DPP mindful of the delays that sometimes characterise the hearing of a case which would mean that even in the event that they (DPP masquerading as Registrar and Attorney General) are not successful in the appeal verdict they will have managed to plant seeds of suspense in UTM supporters of whether UTM would be registered or not. It is one of those delaying tactics aimed at frustrating UTM supporters further with the hope that some would jump the ship hence reducing its chances in an election.”
The UTM leader Saulos Chilima, who is the country’s Vice-President, declared that the UTM, warned his followers that they would face turbulence, but asked them to be prepared and be assured of successful landing, come the polls.
Chilima, who broke ranks with the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to form the UTM, said they will fight the appeal.
“Do not be intimidated, we fought for this democracy; we fought to be free, if they decide to appeal, we will fight them there. Don’t waste time with trivia or garbage,” said Chilima.
He said Malawians fought for democratic rule in 1992, and went for the referendum in 1993, before the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) was kicked out in the first general elections in 1994.
Ine ndikuona ngati amene tikuti iyi ndi delaying tactics ya boma tikunama tingofuna kusangalasa a UTM iwowo chomwe analekela kulemba full name ndichani si u crook wa anthu amu UTM umenewo. Bwana wawo piano capita Ku Dubai Ku ya maiko soon ngati sakumupasa ntchito capita kumeneko pa ticket iti anthu a UTM boma bola MCP
this so called judge john chirwa is a threat to our democracy.He makes very questionable judgements.He uses hatred not what the law stipulates… A typical Northerner full of hate…
Kkkkkkkk mantha apumbwa awoooo!!!!!!! DPP Mutayilanji nthawi moti muzilimbana mavuto ambili amene ali mziko muno monga mankhwala ku chipatala, masukulu akupha ana ku Zomba. mukulimbana ndi nkhani ya ziii yimene aliyense ndi Galu yomwe yikuziwa kuti simungapambane.
Kaya UTM won’t be registered or will be registered, koma my vote cant go to Dpp. I have plan A and B already. You block UTM then my vote goes to Mcp bola than agalu a Blue inu. But one thing I see some of you making these appeals, ur president is already 80years old and and old, you are around 30 or 40 to 50. Why besiding with someone who is already gone? Anyway I am not God and I cant know who will die first, koma looking at nature eeee APM is about to go. So muzatani Agogowo… Read more »
Kodi a Saulosiwo chomwe amalepherera kudikira 2024 poti iwo ndi aangono ndi chiayani? Dyera! Kufuna kudya msanga!
The Attorney General is compromising his professionality.
Attorney General is govt’s lawyer and Registrar of Parties is a govt body. Nothing fishy here. Attorney general cannot refuse a case if in its eyes it has merit.
Koma ndalama mukuonongera pa zinthu zopanda pakezi bwenzi mukuwamverako chisoni aMalawi chonde. Mulungu akuona
Mnakhwala ku chipatala kulibe why wasting resources on this
Have you forgotten that it Chilima and utm and not the registrar of political parties office that took the case to court? And when Chilima dragged this office to court you wicked hypocrites didn’t blame Chilima for making the government to waste money on useless things. Now you want to pose here as someone who cares for Malawi? Stupid crocodiles! Go to hell with your crocodile tears.
You’ve water in your head! If it was Chilima in his name, dpp would have done the same by using somebody’s name, not government agencies!! By implication, the coming in of AG purely shows that taxes are being misused on this!! What is the interest of of the Registrar of political parties and AG in this case?
Ndiye ndale zimenezo. Walira mvura walira matope! He should have known when joining politics. He will practice the same politics maybe even worse if he wins
NBS Bank was formerly known as New Building Society (NBS) but now they are registered as NBS Bank. What is the difference with UTM party which when it was initially formed was called United Transformation Movement (UTM)? The government now shows it is really scared with a party that has come third in the opinion polls.
NBS Bank or New Building Society
UTM Party or United Transformation Movement
Who decides?
Your problem is that you are comparing polical parties with banks .The constitution might not apply the same way …
@Vicky, the argument by @Agenda Setting Theory is valid. The issue here is the registration of organizational names / business names. In other jurisdictions the Registrar of Political Parties and the Registrar of Companies are one and the same officer.
Simunati uku ndikuyamba mulira zenizeni kikikiki. I am surprised all the so called “smart” utm people didn’t see all the registration challenges coming when you were forming this party considering the fact that UTP president is today utm and that UTP is not deregistered. One would expect utm to foresee this coming and rectify it before you thought of registration. Now here you are implicating yourself against the law.
Hahaha saza waka DPP. ndipu echekuluza… Atonga wonse angavote chaa DPP. if not UTM then MCP woyeee
Ngwime /A Bwampini awa ali ndi manthadi. Akufunisitsa UTM isiyima nawo basi. Apindira michila ngati agalu.
Nzolembalemba izi
IF FOR SOME REASON UTM DOES TO CONTEST, WE WILL ALL VOTE FOR CHAKWERA! FINISH!
Boma silinaganize bhooo….mu DPP mbuli zamatha zachuluka heavy
The Govt is fighting a losing battle. Mwasowa chochita ndi ndalama za misonkho ya Amalawi, there are no drugs in our public hospitals and yet you are paying lawyers millions of kwacha to represent cases which have nowhere to go. Stop this and spend our taxes wisely.
That is the law my friend