Malawi govt fully supports Mahatma Ghandi statue: ‘Ziko wathu, ndalama wawo’

Malawi government has dismissed the campaign against the decision by the Indian government to erect a statue of Mahatma Ghandi in Blantyre, saying it was not spending a penny on its construction.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation spokesman Rejoice Chaponda Shumba said Malawi government accepted a request from Indian Government to construct the Mahatma Ghandi Square “in recognition of his contributions of the fight against colonialism and promotion of human rights and social development for the underprivileged.”
She said the bust will promote Ghandi’s values of simplicity, social uplifting and the fight against social evils.
However, Malawians are outraged by the proposed statue, calling Gandhi “an ardent racist” who had “nothing but contempt for the black African race.”
Malawian citizens Mpambira Kambewa, Mkotama Willie Katenga-Kaunda, and Wonderful Mkutche launched a change.org petition to garner support for their resistance to the statue.
The petition in part reads: “As black Africans-Malawians we will find it very offensive to appreciate the value of the statue when the man himself thought we were inferior. If you erect this statue it will make a mockery out of Malawi’s independence movement which fought to extricate ‘classism’ between black, brown and white races.”
One of the activists Mpambira Aubrey Kambewa described Ghandi as a racist who never fought for the freedom of black people in Africa.
“He is not supposed to be honoured,” said Kambewa.
But Shumba said the Ghandi bust in Blantyre will strengthen the good relations and benefits between Malawi and India.
India requires the statue as a condition for funding construction of the Mahatma Gandhi International Conference Centre, a $10 million (About K7.3 billion) infrastructure project which India is replicating in nine African countries.
The Gandhi centre will be constructed in Blantyre opposite Golden Peacock Five Star and International Convention Centre.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
If she were Rejoice Shumba.But Rejoice ..x….x….x…x… Shumba.Palibe chanzeru anganene otumidwa uyu.So you mean every Jim & jack statue can be erected provided the Govt should not spend a tambala?
I’m in full support of the construction of the international conference centre 100%..a Malawi tiziyamika when the Indians build the conference centre it will add to the beauty of our beloved Malawi. osamangotengela zilizonse.
So we are erecting this naked idol under the instruction of Indian government. Are we really in control of this country?. Or we are a colony of India? Why cant India put this money to a good use by uplifting those “zikang’a “Indians we see on Aljazeera documentaries?
So, why didn’t you protest the naming of Mahatma Ghandi road on which the statue is being erected now? Is there any difference?
Rejoice it’s not the Malawi gvt but the dipipi led gvt that is in support of election the statue, if it were the Malawi gvt there could be no condition to construct a ghandi square against electing a statue.
Granted Malawi government will not spend a penny, but we know how amwenye akudzigulila malo mu urban and rural Malawi. Surely this is too much a price for Malawi to pay. Tisanamizane apa. Wina wadyapo.
We have hundreds of heroes in Africa: Nyerere, Lumumba, Mandela, Balewa etc etc. Why India?
Beauty but no brains. That defines this Rejoice Chaponda Shumba woman. Why are they not commenting on the claims of racism?
Join the discussion…Where were you when Mahatma Ghandi road was named after him, do you know there is Jomo Kenyatta statue at TVM
The argument about correcting a wrong that was done in the past does not hold, precisely because it is in the past. You do not continue doing a wrong just because it was done once before. And you seriously ask me where I was? Seriously? Was the naming of the road done yesterday? By the way, do you know that the Indian government is on record saying they will not tolerate statues of foreign leaders to be erected in their country? Google it. And here we are ready to kiss ass for the sake of money. As for Jomo Kenyatta,… Read more »
This is all due to Dr Banda’s flawed knowledge of history and African Nationalism and now being perpetuated by these DDP leaders. He had no business and right naming any of our roads after this Ghandi wretch. Gandhi was a racist just like some of his despicable fellow Indians are today. It’s sickening. You see it everyday in Limbe Blantyre Lilongwe Mzuzu etc. Any self respecting African will have nothing to do with Ghandhi. The Indians can keep their International Conference Centre. We will build our own in good time and the govt better listen to the citizens otherwise that… Read more »