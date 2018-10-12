Gaba speaks out on his future at Bidvest Wits University

Malawi national team forward Frank Gabadinho Mhango has publicly spoken out about his future at his South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) club Bidvest Wits University, hitting he will leave.

The striker played a significance role by scoring vital goals that helped his side win silverware including the PSL championship last season.

He also won a couple of individual accolades.

The former Bloemfontein Celtic Striker has hinted that he might leave the club during the January transfer window due to lack of game time.

Gaba said he has been sidelined by Bidvest Coach Garvin Hunt on speculations that he is on his way after attracting the interest of a number of South African PSL clubs.

He suggest there are fears that he may disturb the system of the team if highly depended on whilst he is about to leave and that this might affect the performance of the team afterwards.

“They think I might destroy or confuse the system of the team,” said Gaba.

Meanwhile, Gaba is with the Malawi national soocer team in Yaounde, Cameroon where the Flames are to play the host on Friday in the ongoing 2019 Afcon qualifying campaign.

He is the only professional in the squad who plays in South Africa.

