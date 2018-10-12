Woman found dead in Dedza: Malawi police arrest hubby as murder suspect

Malawi Police in central region district of Dedza have found a body of a 35-year0old woman who was reported missing last week.

Dedza police station deputy spokesperson Cassim Manda identified the woman as Losida Nyadani who ame from Njerema Village in the district.

He said the deceased, whose body was found in a garden on Tuesday, had been considering running away from her allegedly abusive husband but her relatives encoyraged her to stay.

Manda said a post-mortem established that she died of severe head injuries.

Menawhile, police have arrested the woman’s husband Aloni Chitala as a murder suspect.

Chitala, 40, is from Mwangala Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Kaphuka.

