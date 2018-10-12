KB march to round of 16 FISD Cup: Sponsors concerned with low turn up

Military side Kamuzu Barracks (KB) came from behind to beat Dwangwa United 2-1 and march to the round of 16 of the FISD Challenge Cup.

The encounter was played at Civo stadium on Thursday 11th October 2018.

Hassan Upindi put the visitors ahead before Frascor Kadzeka scored a brace to seal victory for the army side.

However, official sponsors of the FISD Cup Foundation for Irrigation and Sustainable Irrigation (FISD) Company have expressed concern with the low turn up of fans at their games.

The Company’s Marketing Manager and Spokesman Wezzie Chiumia was however quick to note that the cause of the low turn out is becausw the games are being played within the week whereby most of the people are busy at their work places, schplacand others busy running their businesses.

“The turn up is not that pleasing but we understand because during the week days others are busy in their offices, school and others do run their businesses” said Chiumia.

But he insisted the objectives of introducing the competition which are improving the standards of football as well as the livelihood of Malawians are being met.

However, the FISD Marketing Executive said they expect the levels of competition to risen as the teams draw closer to the ultimate prize.

“Everyone is looking forward to win the K16 million ultimate prize so we expect to see a lot of better things that what we have already started experiencing” he said.

Meanwhile, Chiumia has revealed that his company will soon launch a number of promotions that are to benefit Malawians.

“Our quest is to improve the livelihood of Malawians that is why apart from sponsoring football we also reduced prices of our products by twenty percent” said Chiumia.

FISD are manufacturers and distrbutors of modern irrigation equipments including water pumps, solar panels and generators among others including giving out agriculture loans to irrigation farmers in form of agricultural materials

