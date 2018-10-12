‘Ma Blacks’ cancels Livingstonia Beach Mothers day show: Set for Zitherepano and Modern Park

Malawi’s leading reggae outfit Black Missionaries have announced the cancellation of one of their musical shows lined up for this weekend as part of commemorations of the annual Mothers Day celebrations which falls on October 15 every year.

Manager of the Band, Ras Ray Harawa, confirmed the postponement of the show at an eleventh hour which was scheduled for today [Friday] 12th October 2018 at the Livingstonia Beach Hotel in the Lakeshore District of Salima.

“Due to some unforseen circumstances, our Sunbird Livingstonia Beach Hotel Show which was supposed to take place on 12th has been cancelled and any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted” reads a a brief communication from Harawa.

He however could not state reasons for the cancelletion.

Harawa however confirmed about two shows in Mangochi and Balaka.

“Our shows for Saturday and Sunday are still intact. On Saturday we are at Zitherepano in Mangochi while on Sunday at the eve of Mothers Day we will be performing at Modern Park in Balaka” said Harawa.

At Zitherapano, gate charges are K3000 per head while at modern park fun seekers need to reserve only K2500 in their pockets.

Cd’s and T-shirts for Ma Blacks latest Kuimba 11 and Anthony Makondetsa’s Ndagwira Mbendera albums will be on sale at both venues according to Harawa.

