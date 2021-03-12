Malawi govt nullifies 167 years loan repayment schedule deal with Mulli

March 12, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 13 Comments

Finance minister Felix Mlusu has told parliament that government has nullified a K10.5 billion loan re-payment schedule deal with Mulli Brothers.

Mulli: Could have taken 167 years to complete repaying the loan.

Mulli Brothers was one of the companies that took “toxic” loans from Malawi Savings Bank before it was sold to FDH Bank in 2015.

And responding in a parliament to a question from Lilongwe South legislator Peter Dimba on how government is working in recovering K6 billion plus interests from defaulters of toxic loans like that of Mulli Brothes, Mlusu said government has cancelled the loan agreement which Muli signed with the  Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration.

According to Mlusu, in the cancelled agreement Mulli Brothers was repaying K5 million per month which meant it could have taken 167 years to complete repaying the loan.

Meanwhile, Mlusu says government is looking at best possible alternatives to recover the remaining amount with the shortest time.

13 Comments
Justice for all
Justice for all
2 hours ago

Yoh that was a good much this top government they act like they ruling in developed country I mean it’s impossible one rich people pay that long period while poor can’t afford even one year loan eish

Davan
Davan
2 hours ago

Simple,collect what is due to government
Am sure there is collateral that was involved

bentby
bentby
3 hours ago

h167 years loan repayment plan? this was nothing but day light robbery,

Mangochi Kabwafu
Mangochi Kabwafu
4 hours ago

Dzimbava dzi mulakho dza dpp. Please check the cupboard properly and carefully as they could still be some other dirty b…….ds hiding with their stink in there. Hoover them all and let them either pay back or send them behind bars.

John Namiwawa
John Namiwawa
4 hours ago

Munalitenga dzikoli ngati lanu lokha alomwe. Ndi chifukwa mumakapanga campaign a Mulli mumaopa izi, we also know why Thom Mpinganjira attempted to bribe the judges, sindife ana, simunati this country has legal framework so no one is immuned, ena ndi awa alipire MWK69million. Mumapusitsana, kaya zanu izo ife tili kuma stand.

Jah
Jah
3 hours ago
Reply to  John Namiwawa

Komatu ena alomwe anavotela tones ndithu. Pano mukutumbwa ohooo

Phaloni
Phaloni
2 hours ago
Reply to  Jah

Tonse alliance inapeza less than 33000 votes ku Lhomwe belt yonse (Mulanje, Thyolo, Chiradzulo and Phalombe) representing less than 0.05% of the winning votes. Ndiye tisaopseze anthu pano…

wakalekale
wakalekale
4 hours ago

abale dziko losaukali nkumapatsana ma loan oterewa?
uwu unali ufiti.

Jah
Jah
5 hours ago

Was the deal legal??? If so then we have another legal battle

MCP Diehard
MCP Diehard
2 hours ago
Reply to  Jah

They are telling you that this deal was struck in the weeks before the 2020 election and that the collection company was not a party to the agreement. Does that seem like a legal deal?

This was broad daylight corruption. The DPP sold all the MSB assets for dirt cheap to Thomson Mpinganjira while offloading all the bad debt to government and then shielded those with bad loans with sweetheart deals.

Osaopa II
Osaopa II
2 hours ago
Reply to  Jah

What’s a ‘legal’ deal? Between corrupt parties in front of a corrupt legal person! Ok. The best way to deal with them is …… ☻……The Mob.

ERUTU
ERUTU
5 hours ago

Nyekhwe

Truth pains
Truth pains
5 hours ago
Reply to  ERUTU

so h could be paying mpaka imfa idzamulekanitse

