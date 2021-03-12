Weather expert warns of persistent rains

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services has warned of persistent rains in the central and northern regions of Malawi which may result in flash floods.

Head of the department, Joram Nkhokwe, says while the southern region will be receiving some erratic rains, the rains will be heavy and persistent in the centre as well as the north. He says by Sunday the rains will be heavy even in the south.

“The rains will be heavy in the central and northern regions especially in higher areas and areas along Lake Malawi.

“There isn’t much to fear but areas along the lake may have floods as rivers will swell with water,” Nkhokwe said.

