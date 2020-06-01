Malawi govt questioned for favouring Mota-Engil to ‘level of monopoly’ in road construction
Some social commentators are groping for justification behind Malawi government’s glaring favouring of a Portuguese multinational engineering firm, Mota-Engil, when it is awarding contracts in the road construction projects.
Stanley Onjezani Kenani observes that Mota-Engil is currently enjoying a combined value of K142 billion in road contracts in Malawi.
The second most-favoured company, Zhajoung of China, is engaged in government road projects worth just K15 billion.
Kenani, writing on his Facebook wall, alleges that Zhajoung of China is another company, which is receiving enormous contracts from the authorities at the Capital Hill, Lilongwe.
“All those engineers the Polytechnic has produced since 1965, don’t they have companies that can construct roads? Then we need to question the relevance of our education? For how long shall we be importing these engineering companies, amangwetu?” he asks.
In his comment, the private practice lawyer Ishmael Wadi faults the Malawi government for allegedly promoting Mota-Engil to the level of a monopoly and has in the process killed competition and fair bidding.
Wadi – who served briefly as Director of Public Prosecution under the late Bingu wa Mutharika administration – adds that other companies like Shire Construction Limited, which he argues are equally competent and capable, have been put on the sidelines because they refused to bribe powers-that-be in government.
“Equally, Terrastone, Master Construction have been marginalized. Here I haven’t spoken of Malawi owned companies like Deco (Dini Lungu), Maluza and many others. How do you expect Malawians to excel when they are not being awarded tenders?” he asks.
Another commentator, Jones Mawerenga, doubts if the sidelining of indigenous engineering companies has anything to do with capacity.
Mawerenga thus condemns the Malawi Government for failing to empowering indigenous contractors like South Africa is doing.
“Let us borrow a leaf [from South Africa],” he urges.
Efforts to talk Mota-Engil and the alleged sidelined indigenous contractors proved futile.
Meanwhile, Nyasa Times is making efforts to talk to them in due course to find out how this has affected their business.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Muluz i tried awarding contracts to Malawians and our roads became an absolute disaster. Maybe what should be done is to agree with Mota that they should subcontract at least 50% of their contracts to Malawians however, they remain in charge of quality control
The road from Maselema to Chiradzulu turn -off as you go to Zomba has been under construction for 5 years now, but this section is not over and yet the road is already damaged. Just a km away from Maselema driving towards Limbe Cathedral, the road has more than 10 potholes such that driving is not enjoyable. One wonders what kind of workmanship and capacity Mota Engil has.If Kamazuz wa there he would have terminated their contract and let them go. What is happening is completely bullshit.
All the Tippers on Mota Engil projects belong to DPP top officials. These are the DPP people whose tippers are on Mota Engil projects: George Chaponda, Jappie, Mussa
Is Mota Engil just being given the contracts without work being done?
And they are stubborn,
And why them all projects
Ndi amwano
DPP company /udf group 5
Yet the best Road construction company is Strabag,why not giving em contracts ?
Dpp externalise money and finance themselves thru Mota. They can Neva be left on key road contracts. They r the messengers to deposit foreign accounts. The other sad thing is that Mota even challenge govt officials who recommend following of procedures. They have always been untouchable since dpp came to reign.
Foseki
They are using these companies even though they do a poor and shit job is because they get a Kickback in simple language katangale DPP tipex government. Malawians you will agree with. E that the Mzuzu to Nkhata Bay Road is of good standard and it was built by Germany company. Apa they failed to corrupt the company and Mbava za DPP could not give them more contracts.
That’s the more reason we need to kick this stinking government out of power.
Someone fault me here when I mention that current speaker of parliament, Catherine Gotani Hara, alluded to a similar issue concerning the economy being in the hands of a few Malawians of Indian descent. People were up in arms castigating her on her comments. Truth be told, everyone exactly understood what she meant, albeit that she, probably, may not have properly articulated it or people may deliberately have chosen to misunderstand her. I, am unfortunately, not based in Malawi at the moment, so what I got was through the different online sources. But I don’t recall anywhere (in her quoted… Read more »
I agree with subcontracting because fellow Malawians failed us during Muluzis time.
This attitude of marginalising Malawians by the DPP led government is widespread. DPP do not give a toss about promoting Malawians.
Look at the way they are awarding transportation businesses to foreigners. DPP does not care about Malawians.
Sorry, Malawian businesses, you are on your own. DPP does not care unfortunately.