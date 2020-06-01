Dzuka Malawi: True or false?  Chakwera or Chilima

Times TV part of founding president Kamuzu Banda’s empire had to rise to the occasion. The Vice President Dr. Saulosi Klaus Chilima, who is also UTM president and runningmate to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Dr. Lazarus Chakwera had told the public that he will double as Vice President and Minister of Finance, and also be torchbearer for the Tonse Alliance after Chakwera’s tenure.

In my last post I called it a game. Many were in denial, others called me hater. But Chakwera, the man who has negotiated three alliances separately and bring them together knew he had to respond to Chilima, publicly to pacify his other members of the alliance.

Yes. There is Tonse Alliance of nine parties. Then there is the MCP -Peoples Party (PP) Alliance. Then the MCP-Freedom Party Alliance. Then what Chilima’s followers call UTMCP Alliance. The central figure of these alliance is Chakwera.

Again, we don’t know what deal he made with each of the parties before the Tonse Alliance. It could be PP’s Joyce Banda already got the Ministry of Finance for her party or Khumbo Kachali got a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Hey you need a hefty dude to scare some of these donors, Khumbo fits the bill). May be Mark Katsonga Phiri, Kamuzu Chibambo, Professor Chisi and others all got promises of a piece of Government when they win.

The truth only Chakwera knows. My gut feeling, he will be another Bingu wa Mutharika. He will use everyone to go to the ladder, get to the top and push corruption charges and leave everyone to themselves. That’s extreme though but hey this is politics.

Back to ‘Times Special’ broadcast. Chakwera says Chilima was expressing interest to be Minister of Finance, they have never discussed. Chakwera said Cabinet posts have not been shared, directly contradicting Chilima’s public pronouncement.

The big one, is the ONE TERM PRESIDENT. He clearly states that is “undecided” and that if the group wins, they will “review terms of Tonse Alliance”. This is very clear, the alliance document they have now is to achieve the purpose of getting into power.

After power is attained, Dr Lazarus Chakwera will then review the agreement and propose new or tear it apart or keep it. That’s what a review does. Dr Laz as his fanatics call him, did not have a guarantee of sorts to anyone, let alone UTM.

Chakwera was clear his administration will consult in everything. He promises to enact laws empowering a Vice President. In other words, by sharing power with his deputy, he expects the deputy to remain a deputy does not do a one term and give him power.

Today, I feel vindicated so that I can’t write my opinion over the interview. I just summerised. If I were UTM I would watch the staged interview repeatedly and digest the meaning of Chakwera’s words.

I don’t want to say between Chakwera and Chilima someone is telling Malawians the truth or lie. I will say the truth lies between the two gentlemen statements. The truth is not yet out. Malawians will need analyse why the two versions of the same team do not tally.

I would say, we are in a long journey to political drama we are yet to see. If Chakwera wins, he won’t be a one term President. That was clear. And Cabinet posts are at the prerogative of the President. The rest can start from there.

