Northern Region Water Board donates bins to Karonga Central Market

Northern Region Water Board (NRWB) has urged people in Karonga District to continue practising hygiene and sanitation in public places and adhere to coronavirus (Covid-19) precautionary measures.

NRWB zone manager (North) Stanford Msongole made the remarks on Friday when the water board donated 25 refuse bins worth K2 million to Karonga Central Market.

He said besides practising hygiene and sanitation to contain the further spread of coronavirus, people should not forget that some diseases such as cholera also spread due to lack of hygiene and sanitation.

“NRWB works with the community and we value the lives of our customers. This is the reason we decided to make the donation today,” he said.

In his remarks, Karonga Central Market chairperson Goodwin Ghambi commended NRWB for the donation.

“We have almost 30 departments at the market which need at least two bins. I ask other institutions to emulate NRWB’s gesture,” he said.

Ghambi advised vendors to use the bin for the intended purpose, saying time for throwing litter anywhere is over.

“Let us make our market clean. This is our office that we depend on to bring food on the table for our families,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!