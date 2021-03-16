Malawi govt removes duty on motorcycles to promote Kabaza business
Government says it is removing duty on motorcycles in a bid to promote the motorcycle taxi popularly known as ‘Kabaza’ business in the country.
Minister of Finance Felix Mlusu made the announcement in parliament yesterday.
Mlusu said that government has made the decision looking at how important the motorcycle business is in Malawi.
He however disclosed that the removal will be effected in the coming financial year
Meanwhile, Parliament has approved the Appropriation bill enabling the implementation of the approved 2020/21 midyear budget.
On his part, Richard Chimwendo Banda Minister of Homeland security has revealed that government will start training the motorcycle operators before end of this year to reduce accidents.
kodi you meant bullet bicycles
Amene akuti sinzeru ndi omwe akuchita bwino kale ndipo mukufuma kupondereza anthu osauka. Maganizo abwino ndithu ndipo mukanalimbikitsa ndithu kuti anthu anjinga za moto a wawa asamayende usiku chifukwa akumapangidwa chipongwe ndi achifwamba, komanso pakhare ndithu ka training ka mphamvu pa nkhani ya malamulo a pa mseu. Aphunzitsidwenso kuti wakuba angamudziwe bwanji?
Motorcycle Kabaza should operate in designated rural areas ONLY. We need modern transport systems in towns and cities. Government must construct modern bus and rail terminals and introduce city lines , trains and trams. Osati zautsilu zakabaza mu city zi fotseki!!! Kodi iwe Chakwera why are you thinking like bakha Joice Banda???? But for the Why???
this is nice. tikamati kutukula moyo wa anthu osowa, thats exactly the choice
Mzeru za Joyce Banda kkkk
Worst decision ever made. We truly are growing but backwards. I guess these are the bullet trains we were told about. Priorities completely misplaced. Cry my beloved country
Agreed.
Going backwards. These motorcycles will soon be clogging up the roads, and causing so many accidents.
This is a bad move. Mubweletsa chipwilikiti in our towns. We need order and organized towns and cities. Right now, we should be moving towards having city buses and trams, not this. Bakili made the same mistake when he killed organized city buses and brought in the eye sore minibuses. Now, Chakwera is making a similar mistake by encouraging chipwilikiti…. Other countries like Nigeria, China, India also have chipwilikiti. It’s not something to admire!!
I rest my case
80% of us live in the villages. Think of the majority.
80% of us live in the villages. We do not have cheaper alternatives. This must be great news to Malawi if it is great news to the 80%. Surely.