Malawi govt removes duty on motorcycles to promote Kabaza business

March 16, 2021 Owen Khamula -Nyasa Times 10 Comments

Government says it is removing duty on motorcycles in a bid to promote the motorcycle taxi popularly known as ‘Kabaza’ business in the country.

Kabaza motorbike operator

Minister of Finance Felix Mlusu made the announcement in parliament yesterday.

Mlusu said that government has made the decision looking at how important the motorcycle business is in Malawi.

He however disclosed that the removal will be effected in the coming financial year

Meanwhile, Parliament has approved the Appropriation bill enabling the implementation of the approved 2020/21 midyear budget.

On his part, Richard Chimwendo Banda Minister of Homeland security has revealed that government will start training the motorcycle operators before end of this year to reduce accidents.

Lester
Lester
3 hours ago

kodi you meant bullet bicycles

Reply
Menward Mobby
Menward Mobby
3 hours ago

Amene akuti sinzeru ndi omwe akuchita bwino kale ndipo mukufuma kupondereza anthu osauka. Maganizo abwino ndithu ndipo mukanalimbikitsa ndithu kuti anthu anjinga za moto a wawa asamayende usiku chifukwa akumapangidwa chipongwe ndi achifwamba, komanso pakhare ndithu ka training ka mphamvu pa nkhani ya malamulo a pa mseu. Aphunzitsidwenso kuti wakuba angamudziwe bwanji?

Reply
Mapwevupwevu
Mapwevupwevu
3 hours ago

Motorcycle Kabaza should operate in designated rural areas ONLY. We need modern transport systems in towns and cities. Government must construct modern bus and rail terminals and introduce city lines , trains and trams. Osati zautsilu zakabaza mu city zi fotseki!!! Kodi iwe Chakwera why are you thinking like bakha Joice Banda???? But for the Why???

malawian
malawian
4 hours ago

this is nice. tikamati kutukula moyo wa anthu osowa, thats exactly the choice

Mogadishu
Mogadishu
5 hours ago

Mzeru za Joyce Banda kkkk

Patriot
Patriot
6 hours ago

Worst decision ever made. We truly are growing but backwards. I guess these are the bullet trains we were told about. Priorities completely misplaced. Cry my beloved country

Koka
Koka
2 hours ago
Reply to  Patriot

Agreed.

Going backwards. These motorcycles will soon be clogging up the roads, and causing so many accidents.

The Sage
The Sage
6 hours ago

This is a bad move. Mubweletsa chipwilikiti in our towns. We need order and organized towns and cities. Right now, we should be moving towards having city buses and trams, not this. Bakili made the same mistake when he killed organized city buses and brought in the eye sore minibuses. Now, Chakwera is making a similar mistake by encouraging chipwilikiti…. Other countries like Nigeria, China, India also have chipwilikiti. It’s not something to admire!!
I rest my case

mambo
mambo
5 hours ago
Reply to  The Sage

80% of us live in the villages. Think of the majority.

mambo
mambo
5 hours ago
Reply to  The Sage

80% of us live in the villages. We do not have cheaper alternatives. This must be great news to Malawi if it is great news to the 80%. Surely.

