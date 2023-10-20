Malawi govt rules out repatriation of 300 Malawians from Israel

Officials from the government have ruled out an immediate repatriation of 300 Malawians living in Israel as the country’s war against Hamas in Gaza intensifies.

However, the government says it is monitoring the situation in Israel closely with keen interest.

Foreign Affairs spokesperson John Kabaghe said the government hopes the situation will not escalate further and that the two warring sides will talk peace.

Security expert Aubrey Kabisala has since supported the decision by the government, arguing that it is based on concrete intelligence.

This week, President Dr Lazarus Chakwera called for the safety of the 300 Malawians living in Israel.

He said he was concerned about their safety and the safety of Israelis and other nationalities in Israel. This follows the war in middle East between Israel and Hamas, a militant Islamic organisation outlawed by US and other European countries as a terrorist organisation. Hamas attacked Israel last week, Killing 1200 Israelis and kidnapping close to 200 Israelis, prompting Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare war against Hamas in Gaza. President Chakwera called for the immediate release of the Israeli hostages recently kidnapped by Hamas, the cessation of violence by all parties, the end of military action against known civilian targets in Gaza, and the opening up of corridors for the supply of humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians. He also called on the international community to facilitate a credible path to lasting peace and security between Israel and Palestine, a path that is more sustainable than the continuation of the existing painful blockade and statelessness that the Palestinian people have been living under for decades and which various armed groups in Palestine have used as a pretext for launching inhumane terrorist attacks against Israel. “Over the past few days, I have been monitoring the developing and escalating state of war between Israeli forces and Hamas, and I am deeply concerned about the welfare of civilians there, including the safety of over 300 Malawians living in Israel,” Chakwera said He said as a long-time ally and friend of Israel, Malawi unequivocally condemns the recent terrorist attack against unarmed civilians and the ongoing captivity of civilians by Hamas. He said under his administration, Malawi will always stand with Israel and support its pursuit of peaceful coexistence with its neighbours. In retaliation, Israel has struck Gaza with military missiles, killing about 3800 Palestinians, put Gaza under siege without water, electricity and fuel and the military is on standby ready to invade Gaza.

