Mzuzu University opens October 23

Mzuzu University management say the institution will reopen on October 23, 2023 following its abrupt closure due to violent protests in September.

The university registrar, Yonamu Ngwira, says in a statement returning students must commit to observing the rule of law and discipline and pay revised fees, which the students demonstrated against, leading to the university’s closure.

The university was closed on September 21, following demonstrations that the students held against what they described as an unfair fees hike in the middle of an academic year.

Now, face-to-face students will pay K650,000 from K400,000, upgrading from K450, 000 to K800,000 per academic year, and ODeL from K350,000 to K600,000 per academic year.

An assessment done by Mzuzu University, Roads Authority and Luwinga surrounding Business Owners Association on damages caused by Mzuzu University students during last month’s violent demonstrations valued the damages caused at MK93 million. The damages are on infrastructure such as roads, buildings, Luwinga police post among others. University officials said off camera that Luwinga 2 Business Owners Association is demanding MK 73.9 million, with MK 46.8million being damages caused to properties and MK28 million for psychological torture. Luwinga police post is demanding K350,000 to replace a sign post, the Roads Authority is demanding MK5.3 million for the damages caused to the m1 road, China state construction company is demanding MK11.3 million for the extension of time costs due to disruption. Mzuzu University needs MK2 million for the cost of purchasing motor vehicle tyres taken from projects and estates.

