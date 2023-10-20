Robert Blake reopens with form 1 students only

Officials from the Ministry of Education have directed that Robert Blake Secondary School should reopen to form 1 students only next Monday.

A statement from the ministry says other classes will have to wait for investigations into the arson which happened in September this year at the school, destroying buildings and property.

The ministry made the directive in a letter it released on Wednesday which was signed by the ministry’s Director of Higher Education, Dr Levis Eneya and copied to Nkhoma Synod Education Department.

In the letter, the Ministry has directed all form 1 students to report back to the school on Sunday, 22nd October, 2023 and that classes will subsequently resume on Monday, 23rd October, 2023.

“The form 2 and 4 students, should be advised to register for the 2023 National Examinations at their nearest Community Day Secondary Schools as investigations are still underway and may go beyond the examination registration period,” reads the letter in part.

The letter further requests the school to arrange for remedial lessons for the form 1 students in order to make up for the lost time.

Robert Blake Secondary School was temporarily closed on September 22nd 2023 following the arson by students which saw the library and laboratories being set ablaze.

