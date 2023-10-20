Army generals fail to appear before court over Chilima corruption case

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) generals who were supposed to take to the witness stand on Thursday in the high profile Vice President Saulos Chilima corruption case failed to do so because Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda was not available at the High Court in Lilongwe.

Chilima is being accused of demanding and receiving unspecified amount of money from corruption kingpin Zunneth Sattar to influence public contracts.

The court was informed that Chakaka Nyirenda could not attend the court session because he was engaged with other official business in Blantyre.

The MDF, through the Attorney General, was expected to appear before Justice Redson Kapindu to explain why they cannot release some documents to form part of disclosures.

Kapindu asked for the presence of MDF after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) submitted in court that the MDF was not forthcoming to share some documents which the defense are demanding.

Defense lawyer Khumbo Soko said the Attorney General asked for an adjournment as he is currently attending to other matters.

The court is therefore expected to schedule another day for the hearing.

