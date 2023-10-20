Mutharika’s human trafficking case adjourns again to November month-end

Former President Peter Mutharika’s step son, Tadikira Mafubza’s manslaughter and human trafficking case has been adjourned again to November.

Hearing of the case resumed on Thursday after it was abruptly adjourned on Wednesday because one of the suspects in the case was not feeling well.

The High Court judge hearing the case has since adjourned the case to November 28-30 this year for continuation of hearing.

However, the court is to convene Friday for hearing of bail application for Aubrey Dukes and Arnold Mwakiyelo, who were arrested last month.

On Thursday, the case which involves Mafubza and seven others, entered day number-three today at the High Court in Mzuzu.