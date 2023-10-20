TEVETA provides K40m for labour force survey by NSO

October 20, 2023 Fazilla Tembo – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
Technical, Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education and Training (TEVET) Authority has provided K40 million to National Statistics Office (NSO) for the 2023 Malawi Labour Market Force Survey (MLFS).
TEVETA Executive Director Elwin Sichiola said the funds will enable NSO to conduct the survey, supervise field data collection to provide technical support on TEVET specific areas.
“This survey will generate information for Malawi’s labour market in general and specifically for TEVET sector,” he said.

TEVETA Executive Director Elwin Sichiola says his Institution will highly benefit from the Labour Market Survey
Sichiola further said that the results of the survey will ensure evidence based programming in TEVET which is key in addressing skills gaps that exist in the sector adding that through the results, the sector will be able to contribute significantly to the development of the nation.
He said the Institution will highly benefit from the survey as it will inform stakeholders of the real situation on the ground in as far as skills development is concerned.
NSO Commissioner of Statistics, Lizzie Chikoti expressed gratitude for the support rendered to NSO.
“The support is timely as it is the first time NSO has included a module in TEVET questions on labour,” she said.
NSO Commissioner of Statistics Lizzie Chikoti her Office will conduct the 2023 Labour Market Survey

Chikoti added that statistics are very important for policy information, decision making as well as monitoring and evaluation.

The main objective of the survey includes assessing skill levels and experience of the labour force, estimating the size of the labour force by demographic characteristics, including area distribution and estimated number of employed persons by occupation, industry and employment status.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Mutharika’s human trafficking case adjourns again to November month-end

Former President Peter Mutharika's step son, Tadikira Mafubza's manslaughter and human trafficking case has been adjourned again to November. Hearing...

Close