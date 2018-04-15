Malawi govt says maize exports remain illegal

Government has said it has not lifted an export ban on maize and other farm produce, saying the State would prosecute anyone flouting the ban.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Agriculture Osborne Tsoka said the government is not giving out licences for maize and other farm produce for the season 2017/18.

“Those exporting the farm produce are illegal exporters. They are undermining the government efforts to make Malawi food secure,” said Tsoka.

His comment come at a time when some traders are exporting maize to neighbouring countries despite reports that the country has harvested less maize than last year.

Tsoka said the government is not against the export of maize and other produce but would like to make thorough assessment to ensure that there is enough food in the country before exporting it.

The country was hit by prolonged drought in some areas especially in the centre and south last year and prolonged flooding in the north which affected the farming and production of maize, the country’s staple food and other crops.

