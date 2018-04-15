Isolated village in Zomba sounds SOS

An isolated village of 600 people on top of Zomba mountain has sounded an SOS because it lacks basic services including in education and health.

Village headman Ntonya of Ntonya village said the village has a grass thatched dispensary, villagers draw water for drinking from rivers and it has no passable road.

“We suffer a lot when we want to go to hospital especially for our pregnant women as well as our children as a nearest hospital and school is 10 kilometres away,” said the village headman.

District commissioner for Zomba, Emmanuel Dambe said his office did not know that there were as many as 600 people on top the mountain village.

“I will be sending a team of officials from my office to assess the situation at the village,” said the district commissioner.

Zomba Ntonya MP Patrick Makina visited the village for the first time on Saturday and was struck by the rampant poverty and lack of basic services.

He promised the villagers that he would use the constituency development fund to deal with some immediate problems facing the mountain village and asked the government and other well wishers to come in as soon as they could to help the mountain people.

