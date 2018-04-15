Karonga Utd, Tigers in barren draw: Malawi TNM Super League

Karonga United had put on a gallant fight on Saturday to hold Azam Tigers to a goalless draw in the TNM Super league match played at the Karonga stadium.

The game which looked set for postponement due to a waterlogged pitch saw Karonga United display entertaining football to the delight of the partisan home crowd.

The crocodiles of Karonga who were looking for a winning formula in their home stadium created a number of goal scoring opportunities and went close to scoring through Sharif Chamama and Anthony Mfune but saw Tigers goal custodian Christopher Mukawa in terrific form with a number of great saves.

The Kau-Kau boys who themselves gave a number of new signings their debuts including Masiya Manda in defence and midfielder Maria’s Nyirenda and striker Tony Mbulu went close through Mbulu but a determined karonga united defence led by the excellent Loti Mwakasulu limited their chances to half chances outside the box.

Despite both teams producing sparks in the field of play in the hunt for the illusive goal the match ended 0-0.

Speaking in a post-match interview Karonga United coach Christopher Nyambosi, expressed frustration of the result describing it as as two points dropped.

“We should have won the game if luck was on our side and if we were composed in front of goal butit is the first game and we accept the point,” he said.

However, Azam Tigers technical director Robin Alufandika was sastified to escape Karonga with a point.

“Due to heavy rains that have been falling in Karonga we didn’t even have a chance to train on the pitch, considering those factors we are happy to come away with a point and we look forward to earning maximum points in our next game,” said Alufunduka,

Elsewhere on the opening day of the league season, champions Be Forward Wanderers whacked Silver Strikers 2-1; Red Lions best Dwangwa United 2-0; Blue Eagles thumped newcomers TN Stars 4-1 and rookies Nchalo United beat Mzunga Fc 1-0.

