Budding promising hip-hop artist at Chanco: Theba Staks

Youthful Chancellor College student, Theba Staks has made a name in the hip-hop music landscape with his hit single ‘Chimakhala chili chani’ currently enjoying air play in many stations across the country.

Speaking in an interview Staks said he wants to use his talent to empower the youth so that they start believing in themselves and encouraging them to refrain from any sort of bad behavior.

Chimakhala chili chani is an inter-educating song which is aimed at encouraging young stars to dream big and start focusing on careers rather than being involved in unnecessary activities that can destroy their lives.

Theba Staks 20, real name John Theba started his musical career at an early stage and that passion grew during his days at Michiru Boys secondary school when he was actively involving himself in a diverse of school activities including music.

After releasing his first songs recently Staks said he has received overwhelming and encouraging feedback which is giving him a push to do a lot of motivational songs and reach out to many youth in the country.

“I still ask every citizen of this country to support the positive music I am doing, I want to challenge young people that we need to work up from the slumber and work hard to achieve our goals, we are responsible for the development of this country, we should refrain from bad behaviours”he said

Staks is currently working on another song at Raid Nation entertainment in Zomba in which he would also want to address other burning issues among the youth in institutions of higher learning.

“I am working on my other songs including ‘nde zichani’, I am looking forward to my upcoming EP which will be out anytime soon and Malawians should expect a lot from me ,I have come to stay”,he added

Music aside, Theba is the first year student at the University of Malawi’s Chancellor College, persuing Bachelors of Arts in developmental economics.

