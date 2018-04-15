Atupele says UDF strengthening to move Malawi forward: Malindi ‘thank you’ rally draws masses

United Democratic Front (UDF) presidential candidate Atupele Muluzi was on Saturday treated to a heroes welcome in Malindi Mangochi when he addressed what the party called a ‘Thank you’ Malindi rally in which he emphatically said the party is getting stronger again.

The rally was organised after UDF won the local government election held in the ward on Tuesday.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah in announcing the results of Tuesday by-electio, said Malindi Ward had four candidates. With 15 647 registered voters, 5 287 voters turned up for polling, representing a 33.79 percent voter turnout.

She said there were 84 null and void votes, representing 1.59 percent. The results of the voting were as follows: Hassan Chikuta (People’s Party-PP 878 votes), George Mayamiko Chiwaula, (Independent) 530 votes, Ambrose Benford Hamisi (Malawi Congress Party-MCP) 1 060 votes, Kassim Abiewa Limamu (United Democratic Front-UDF) 2 735 votes.

During the ‘thank you rally’, Muluzi walked a ten kilometers distance greetings party supporters who lined up all the way to Malindi the venue of the rally.

“I want to assure Malawians that UDF is determined and focused to contest inthe next elections as a strong party,” he said.

He said UDF is doing a lot on the ground to strengthen, saying his party has Malawi’s best interest at heart.

Muluzi, who is Minister of Health and Population Services in President Peter Mutharika’s Cabinet, said UDF will soon hold a national conference where it will have route map ahead of the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

“Politics is dynamic and full of changes,” he said.

Muluzi, whose father Bakili Muluzi ruled the country between 1994 and 2004 as the first post-independence multi-party Head of State, said UDF was strong and that he will ensure it gets more formidable.

UDF’s strength in Parliament has been dwindling since the 2004 General Elections. From 84 seats in 177-member Parliament in the first post-independence multi-party elections in 1994 to 91 MPs in 1999 when the number of constituencies rose to 193, the party got 49 in 2004, 16 in 2009 and 15 in 2014.

Muluzi said he was confident the party seats will rise again and move Malawi Br forward with ambitious plans to unlock the country’s potential.

If endorsed at UDF convention as party leader, Muluzi would contest as presidential candidate again after failing on his first attempt in 2014 when he finished a distant fourth.

