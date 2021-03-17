Malawi govt sets up committee to prove students performance in public schools

Government says it is setting up a special committee to investigate reports of poor performance of students in public schools.

Minister of Education Agnes Nyalonje said the committee will be formed “soon.”

This follows an outcry by the general public that Malawi’s Education system lost standards long time back as compared to education standards during the one party era.

Nyalonje said the committee will look into how the education standards can be improved in the country.

According to Nyalonje, the committee will also review the form one selection which is currently being questioned by many.

NyaLonje said her ministry will work hard to ensure that the selection policies and processes gain the trust and confidence of all stakeholders.

She said: “The recent decision by the Ombudsman to investigate and audit the selection of 2 000 PSLCE [Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education] graduates to Form One will contribute to this reform area.”

In January this year, the ministry stated that the Ombudsman’s office would launch an independent investigation following concerns surrounding the selection process of the PSLCE examination.

NyaLonje said to improve the country’s education quality, the ministry will professionalise early childhood development (ECD), further outlining plans on how to achieve such.

She added that the ministry will promote evidence-informed policy and decision-making, strengthen school and teacher training college governance and management through establishment of local boards and enhance teacher welfare and development, amongcontribution to the country’s development.

“Each and every MP should take an interest in the education of the girl child and ensure that children go to school,” she said.

NyaLonje said transforming the country’s education system is a journey which everyone must participate, adding that there is need to prioritise investment in areas of greatest need so that the most disadvantaged children and youths get a fair chance in life.

