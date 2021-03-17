Malawi Police arrest online scammer

Malawi Police in Dowa have arrested a 57-year-old man suspected to have defrauded a woman K3 million through fake online vehicle business.

Rudo Mhone is in police custody for allegedly stealing money through fake online marketing.

Mponela Police publicist Kaitano Lubrino confirmed that on January 30 this year, Lessa Mayankho Sande of Madisi Trading Centre in the area of T/A Chakhaza in Dowa wanted to buy a three tonner lorry.

According to Kaitano, she checked online market sites where she came across GJC Motors & Spare Company, which claimed they buy and deliver cars to customers.

After meeting their terms and conditions, they agreed to be paid K5.8 million but on January 30, 2021, Sande deposited a total of K3 million through one of the local banks, after negotiating to square the remaining balance after delivery.

Immediately after this payment, the firm started giving false hopes until February 11 when she realised that she had been scammed.

Kaitano said the woman later reported the issue at Mponela Police Station where investigations were instituted, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Mhone, who comes from David Jere Village, T/A Kampingo Sibande in Mzimba District, will appear before court soon to answer a case of fraud.

