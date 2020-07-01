Malawi govt suspends awarding of contracts with immediate effect: To tackle graft

Government has, with immediate effect, suspended awarding of contracts to pave way for a quick audit to ascertain a number of issues, “including transparency and credibility of processes and procedures followed and decisions made.”

According to a memo from Chief Secretary to Government, Zangazanga Chikhosi addressed to heads of ministries, departments and agencies, any institution wishing to award a contract must contact the Office of the Chief Secretary.

The move, which is part of government’s cleanup exercise, has already excited some sections of the public.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) Chairperson Gift Trapence has hailed the move, saying awarding of contracts is one fertile ground for corruption.

Trapence said while suspending the award of contracts is a welcome move, it is important for government to penalise wrongdoers to show that the new administration is willing to stamp out corruption which has, for long time, stifled public service delivery.

The move comes barely a day after government dissolved boards of directors for 60 parastatals.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!