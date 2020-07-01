Day of reckoning lurks for corrupt Malawi Revenue Authority officials

The new Tonse Alliance government that Malawians elected on 23rd June 2020 seems to have ignored the enormous corruption, abuse and colossal irregularities that have been the norm at tax bull, Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA).

The newly appointed leading government team of Zangazanga Chikhosi and Janet Banda at the Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) announced the immediate dissolution of 60 parastatal organisations.

But conspicuously missing on the OPC list is tax collector MRA which many have accused it of corruption, fraud and abuse of office.

Just a month ago the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) legally stopped the tax bull from employing 100 new tax collectors because of the flagging the soon to be MRA employees did not attend interviews.

Nyasa Times sources within MRA say to the surprise of many, no official in the new government has mentioned anything about the management and board of directors of MRA.

“There is tension here, we have started the new financial year with deafening silence as a good number of directors and senior managers have voluntary stopped reporting for duties for fear of being heckled or booed and embarrassed in the daily oversight and management of their office’s affairs,” the sources say.

During the campaign meetings of Tonse Alliance many officials and the vice president Saulos Chilima said he knows of abuses in at MRA and promised Malawians to announce the list of the fraudulent matters and all names involved and that others have links to the then president Peter Mutharika.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!