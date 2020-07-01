No impunity! Minister Chimwendo promises a professional Malawi Police Service

The newly-appointed Minister of Homeland Security, Richard Chimwendo Banda, has assured Malawians that the Malawi Police Service will revert to serving the public in a professional manner and according to the law.

Chimwendo Banda was speaking in Lilongwe on Tuesday when he was asked to explain the same by the state broadcaster, Malawi Broadcasting Cooperation (MBC).

“I agree that there has been a sour relationship between the public and the Malawi Police Service. This time the Malawi Police will have to work according to the law.

“President Dr Lazarus Chakwera is talking about the rule of law. When you provide your services according to the law, I don’t think Malawians will be disturbed again.

“We are going to work with the chiefs across the country and community leaders and make sure that there is that common understanding that the Malawi Police and all security agencies are there to support and protect them,” Chimwendo Banda explained.

Malawians lost trust in the Malawi Police Service during the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government when the youth belonging to the party branding themselves as “Ana Adad” or Cadets were wild in breaking the law but the police was doing very little to contain the situation.

Before being appointed Minister of Homeland Security, Chimwendo Banda condemned two youths who labelled their vehicle number plates as “Ana Abusa” saying the new government will not copy unlawful tendencies from the previous regime of DPP and now allow the impunity which has fallen to rise again.

