Malawi boxing board to petition Tonse govt for rings

The Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board says it will ask the new government to consider purchasing rings for professional boxers in all the four cities of the country.

At the moment, professional boxers use a ring used by amateur boxers under the Malawi Amateur Boxing Association (MABA) which does not meet the required standards for professional boxers.

Reports indicate that Malawi professional boxers struggle when they go for fights outside the country because they find rings which are strange to them.

Speaking on Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS), president of the Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board, Lonzo Zimba, said lack of standard rings is bringing the game of boxing down.

“I should first begin by congratulating His Excellency Dr Lazarus Chakwera and his Vice, Dr Saulos Chilima. We believe this government will take heart to help uplift the game of boxing in the country.

“Our biggest problem is lack of rings in all the four regions. The ring we use now is quite substandard. Our hope is that this new government will help us realise our dreams,” Zimba said.

Best boxing rings are manufactured in the United States of America, China and South Africa. A ring in South Africa costs around K6 million.

