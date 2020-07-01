DPP to chair 6 committees of parliament which were led by MCP

The new main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will take the leadership of six of the 20 parliamentary committees including the crucial Budget and Finance, Public Accounts and Public Appointments and Declaration of Assets.

Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara announced that there will be change chairmanship of six constitutional committees which does not allow members of the government side to chair.

According to Standing Orders of Parliament adopted last Noember, constitutionally established committees such as Legal Affairs, Public Appointments and Declaration of Assets, Public Accounts, Defence and Security and Budget and Finance are supposed to be chaired by opposition MPs for effective checks and balances.

Other committees of Parliament include Media and Communications, Social Welfare, HIV and Aids, Education, Natural Resources and Local Government and Decentralisation.

DPP has been pushed to opposition after its party leader Peter Mutharika lost by a 20-point margin in the June 23 presidential race to Tonse Alliance torchbearer Lazarus Chakwera, who has become the Head of State.

Leader of Opposition in Parliament title has also gone to DPP with Kondwani Nankhumwa holding it as the new face of DPP.

Nankhumwa has since urged party supporters to accept the fresh presidential election results and move forward.

Political scientist Master Dicks Mfune from Chancellor College—a constituent college of the University of Malawi (Unima)—said DPP must position the party for the post-Mutharika era.

Initially, the DPP won 62 seats during the May 21 2019 parliamentary election, but the High Court nullified three of its seats—Phalombe North East, Mangochi West and Mangochi North East—due to irregularities, thus decreasing its number to 59.

Tonse Alliance has the 55 MPs from Malawi Congress Party (MCP), five for Peoples Party (PP), four from UTM and Alliance for Democracy (Aford)’s one legislator Yeremiah Chihana.

However, the Tonse Alliance also has a bonus of independents .

