Malawi govt to completely waive off duty on vehicles bought by ministers and MPs
Minister of Finance Joseph Mwanamveka is planning amend the Regulations under the Customs and Excise (Tariffs) Order so that motor vehicles bought duty free by cabinet ministers and Members of Parliament be disposed of without payment of duty upon expiry of the term of office.
He has since written to the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) last Thursday (May 21) advising it that this will be applied beginning with the 2019-24 cohort of Ministers and Members of Parliament.
The Regulations under the Customs and Excise (Tariffs) Order will be amended accordingly to facilitate that the CPC 419 and CPC 420 of the Customs and Excise (Tariffs) Order for Ministers and MPs respectively be amended.
However an analyst, Misheck Msiska, commenting on social media believes the Minister is abusing his office, saying there are special conditions attached to Assets imported duty-free under a CPC.
“Let me start by saying that duty waiver under a CPC is a special dispensation to serve an important purpose,” Msiska said.
“The CPC concerned here allows Cabinet Ministers and MPs to buy cars at a lower price especially for use during their terms of office.”
He adds that the important condition attached to a CPC is that one cannot sell an asset bought duty-free to another person who is not entitled to the privilege without paying duty.
“The Minister of Finance here is abusing his office. The law is clear on this matter. Some of the vehicles concerned would attract more than 120% duty, and if you calculate that on a CIF K50 million vehicle you can see that there is looting going on.
“They simply want to sell the brand new vehicles bought duty free using money borrowed from Government, which will not be repaid.”
He added that the Minister doesn’t have power to change the law governing conditions of a Customs Procedure Code.
"An asset under a CPC cannot be disposed duty free. I am not sure about where the Minister is drawing those powers," Msiska said.
So one rule for mps and powerful people and another for ordinary people who struggle everyday. So joining politics is a licence to freeloading and enrichment. And to add an insult a president/presidents who have spent years accumulating dubious worth are also entitled to forfeit duty payment for life for anything they import using foreign bank accounts . And you wonder why after 50 yrs the country is still desperately lacking and still reliant on foreign support. Educated fools.
I bliv the minister is jst testing waters.
How dare this fool minister say that when ministers and MPs have all the benefits at their disposal?
When we say the dpp govt is inconsiderate, this is a typical example.
This is greedy at its best
But , there is God out there
Watch out !!
Aba agula ma truck ambiri
I don’t know if Misheck Msiska is fully aware what he is talking about.
Those CPC were amended for Serval times and what the minister is doing thats good way to go coz It not make sense for someone shld pay duty at the time of disposal of a vehicle which was imported by a minister or mp Whist in office why shld we pay for something which was used here in malawi by our minister or mp
So to me I support the amendment
Wayamba m’sala “goat of ppo* mbuzi yamunthu kkkkkkkk
This is stupid. It the simple Malawian who always suffers. These ministers already comfortable but still trying to find ways to get more money. Taxes must work for everyone no matter your status. Haven’t you held how Trump is being put to task for taxes? Thus in America a very powerful economy, yet leaders including the President of the most nation on earth is questioned for taxes. Stop what you are doing, you have eaten its enough. Now its time for the peaceful exit of government.
Daylight robbery, plain and simple. This is perhaps the best time to gauge the future of our country. Along with APM and his ministers, every MP will get a piece of the action here – make no mistake about this. Hence there will be no opposition to this move. Not from the corrupt DPP regime, and not from the opposition. They’re all in it together to swindle us! The distinction between DPP, UDF, MCP, and UTM is one without a difference. (I will profusely apologize to everyone who will care to listen if Church Mouse Chakwera and SKC will prove… Read more »
Like seriously…? We should finance MPs duty after sacrificing our vote?. Why would you waive taxes on the well paid posts n penalize a poor Ngozo who is struggling to make ends meet
What??? Che Ma kwiti. Mwati chani?
These guyz need to be booted out very quickly. We labor to pay taxes hefty taxes you stupid fools do not have to pay taxes.