Malawi govt to construct football, netball academies

President Peter Mutharika has promised to construct a football academy and netball academy to act as base for exporting players to Europe and the rest of the world.

Mutharika made the promise Friday at Bingu International ConventionCentre (BICC) in Lilongwe during the Youth Innovation Awards.

The President disclosed that a big investor has already expressed interest to do this for the country.

“We are discussing with a big organization to build a Youth Centre in the country,” Mutharika explained.

He said government is providing more sports opportunities to the youth in the country because sports improve physical wellbeing of many people.

“We all love sports. We are building stadiums in every district and for big football clubs such as Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers will have their stadiums too,” the Malawi leader pointed out.

Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, Grace Chiumia said the President has demonstrated total love for the youth of the country by providing young people with necessary support.

She added that Malawians need to support Mutharika in his role as Global champions for the youth in order to help them realize their dreams and inspirations.

“The President has always encouraged us to keep trying things in order to excel. Everything is possible and it worth trying to do it,” the Minister said.

Government has constructed stadiums in Mulanje, Mangochi, Kasungu, Rumphi, Karonga while in Ntcheu and Zomba the construction of their stadiums is in progress.

The stadiums have hosted TNM Super League and Cup matches where residents have been able to sample the country’s football cream from their home yard.

The country has Bingu, Civo, Silver stadiums and Nankhaka ground in Lilongwe, in Blantyre there is Kamuzu stadium and Chiwembe ground and Mzuzu stadium in Mzuzu.

Additional to this there is Kalulu stadium in Nchalo in Chikwawa and Chitowe stadium in Dwangwa, Nkhotakota.

