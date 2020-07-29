Malawi govt to re-engage Khato over Salima-Lilongwe water project – Tembo

Government says it is opening discussions with Khato civils to re-engage it on the resumption of the K400 billion Salima-Lilongwe water supply project.

Minister of Forestry and Natural Resources Nancy Tembo said this Wednesday when she visited Lilongwe Water Board offices.

“We will initiate the discussions between the Lilongwe Water Board and Khato Civils. We need that project,” she said.

She said there is high demand for water in the Capital City, saying only 83% of the residents have access to potable water.

The DPP-led government abruptly cancelled the contract in what Khato Civils owner Simbi Phiri said it was a politically motivated decision.

Simbi Phiri is one of the biggest financiers of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the construction mogul conceded in an interview with Zodiak that he supported the party financially.

The project, if done, is expected to provide water to the city of Lilongwe via a 120- kilometre pipeline from Lake Malawi.

Khato Civils is on record to have said that it spent U$71.2 million of its money on the required processes precedent to commencing the project this far.

The firm’s CEO, Mongezi Mnyani, said earlier that since their appointment, they have worked tirelessly to ensure that they meet all conditions prior to the contract.

“We have completed all the designs of the pipeline metre-by-metre from Salima to Kanengo and the construction drawings and plans have been accepted and approved by Lilongwe Water Board,” he said.

The implementation of the project will require an investment of K400 billion and the Malawi Government was expected to participate in the financing of the project through LWB.

