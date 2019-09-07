Malawi High Commission in UK announces appointment of honorary consul

September 7, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 3 Comments

The Malawi High Commission  has  announced the appointment of  Mike Eyre as Honorary Consul for the South East and South West Consular district of England,  with immediate effect.

High Commissioner to UK Mphonda presents Malawi flag to Honourary flag to Eyre

According to a statement by the Malawi High Commission in London made available to Nyasa Times on Saturday,  Eyre is an energy and investment specialist with over 40 years management and supervisory roles in the United Kingdom energy sector and is currently Chairman of Greenheart Energy which is working to invest in Malawi’s energy sector.

Malawi High Commissioner to London,  Kena Mphonda officially unveiled Eyre in Petworth, West Sussex on Thursday September 5 2019.

Mphonda asked  Eyre to spearhead mobilization of investors from the South of England to Malawi.

“The Malawi Government recognizes your exceptional experience in working in Africa and that you have been able to undertake projects of various magnitudes. We want the same delivered in Malawi as you represent the warm heart of Africa,” said Mphonda.

Eyre pledged to support Malawi’s development efforts, describing the country “as one of the most beautiful places in the world.”

He said his mission will include finding long term solutions improve access to energy, especially in rural areas using renewable energy technology.

Investors and business gurus in tea, coffee, travel and charity sectors from the region attended the event.

Eyre has worked for various companies in management and supervisory roles of management, supervision and investing in coal, oil, hydro, nuclear power plants and has worked on secondment in companies such as NPTC India, ESKOM South Africa, China Light, Power Hong Kong and Northern Ireland Electricity.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Amos Ex wa GertrudeMalawian By TribeNjolo mpilu Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Amos Ex wa Gertrude
Guest
Amos Ex wa Gertrude

Ndiye chambatu! Malawi Emnassy ili ku Horbon kupita kwa mambalayu ndi 2 hrs. Bwanji osasankha anthu oti ali ku midlands , north west or Scotland komwe kuli amalawi ambiri kutali ndo embassy yathu? Simungaone anzathu a Uk Embassy ku LL , Honorary Consul ku BT. Ndiponso ku west sussex tiphulako chani in potential investors? Poti ndi DPP🙌🙌🙌

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Malawian By Tribe
Guest
Malawian By Tribe

My heartfelt congratulations to Mike,a valuable member of the Malawi-UK Business Group and true friend of Malawi Business sector. Looking forward to working with you in all aspects.Good luck and wishing you all the best!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Njolo mpilu
Guest
Njolo mpilu

just like ben phili kuledzeretsa ma venda ku Bt ko and kukatsekulila n jingo omangidwa WHO, UN. we are daft and he is just like his small head

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago