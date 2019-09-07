Malawi High Commission in UK announces appointment of honorary consul

The Malawi High Commission has announced the appointment of Mike Eyre as Honorary Consul for the South East and South West Consular district of England, with immediate effect.

According to a statement by the Malawi High Commission in London made available to Nyasa Times on Saturday, Eyre is an energy and investment specialist with over 40 years management and supervisory roles in the United Kingdom energy sector and is currently Chairman of Greenheart Energy which is working to invest in Malawi’s energy sector.

Malawi High Commissioner to London, Kena Mphonda officially unveiled Eyre in Petworth, West Sussex on Thursday September 5 2019.

Mphonda asked Eyre to spearhead mobilization of investors from the South of England to Malawi.

“The Malawi Government recognizes your exceptional experience in working in Africa and that you have been able to undertake projects of various magnitudes. We want the same delivered in Malawi as you represent the warm heart of Africa,” said Mphonda.

Eyre pledged to support Malawi’s development efforts, describing the country “as one of the most beautiful places in the world.”

He said his mission will include finding long term solutions improve access to energy, especially in rural areas using renewable energy technology.

Investors and business gurus in tea, coffee, travel and charity sectors from the region attended the event.

Eyre has worked for various companies in management and supervisory roles of management, supervision and investing in coal, oil, hydro, nuclear power plants and has worked on secondment in companies such as NPTC India, ESKOM South Africa, China Light, Power Hong Kong and Northern Ireland Electricity.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :