Soldier, Tonderai bemoans ‘corporate’ music shows

Big names in the organization of music shows and festivals in the country have beamoned the tendacy by some companies who have turned themselves into music concerts organisers.

Impack Events director and celebrated musician Lucius Banda said the tendacy does not only contribute to lack of sponsorship but also a big setback to music growth in the country.

“I think some companies need to grow up. To grow up in the sense that you will find them leaving their core duties and instead start organizing music shows. These are the same companies which are failing to provide support when we organize our festivals. Why can’t they just give funds to established concerts organizers to do the job?” wondered Banda, who is populary known as Soldier in the music circles.

Apart from organizing music shows nationwide, Impack Events is well known for Sand Music Festival which has been running for nine years and has managed to bring in reknowned international artists such as Diamond, Busy Signal, Kenyata Hill and Awilo Longomba among others.

He further added that to organize such big festivals, it mostly takes passion and love for the entertainment industry.

Concurring with Soldier, Entertainers Promotions (EP) Tonderai Jai Banda said it’s very unfortunate that companies tend to ignore the role local music promoters do in the country.

“It’s very unfortunate, what they spend for organizing their concerts it’s too much with what we need for support. Elsewhere, such companies are on the forefront supporting concerts organisers not taking away what belongs to them,” said Tonderai Banda whose company has a 30 year old record of organizing both local and international concerts.

Taken over from his father, Jai Banda who is commonly known as Mr Entertainers, Tonderai’s EP has a rich history in organizing music festivals such as Moon and Light, Reggae by Foot and Utsi Tuluka among others.

In recent times, Standard Bank and National Bank have been organising back to back international concerts.

