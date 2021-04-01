Malawi hip-hop artist Phyzix goes global: His music now on BBC top 20 best African hits

Malawi’s best-selling and multi-award winning hip-hop artist, the Follow hit-maker, Phyzix has gone global as his songs are now playing on BBC’s top 20 best African hits.

Playing on BBC 1 Extra from London in the UK to the global audience is one of Phyzix’s ear-pleasing and heart-conquering tune Follow the leader featuring Eli Njuchi and Marsha.

Malawi’s most decorated and awarded hip-hop artist, Phyzix, real name Noel Chikoleka, whose day-jobs are a banker, marketer and entrepreneur, when asked what he feels about his music conquering the global airwaves, said: “I feel honoured and yet so humbled, but at the same time it gives me a mountainous challenge and zeal to even work harder.

“This is a great achievement, but not for me but my fans. Phyzix exists because of those people who love the music, those who are part of the hustle.”

The songwriter, women and children rights activist, rapper and producer, Phyzix who shot to fame with his hit-song, Cholapitsa sounding ecstatic said that he so happy that his dreams and his hustle are being appreciated on the international stage.

“This is not my achievement alone, it is an honour for me, and the country. This is a win for the ghetto. This is hope for those kids.”

The Noninoni and Mwachibwana lyrist and bars killer explained that this has been possible because of his hardwork but merely because God is on the controlling consules.

Said Phyzix: “I am here as Phyzix because of God’s grace and the unflinching love and support my fans, music enthusiasts and Malawian people shower me with.

“This means more to the ghetto youth for it is possible to achieve anything no matter the background. Self-belief and self-discipline to hard work and loyal to the hustle is an important ingredient to success.”

Added Phyzix: “I feel happy for the ghetto. The ghetto pushed me up and I now the one pushing it up.”

Chikoleka first got the leading global broadcasting giant, the BBC, when he was invited to London, at the BBC’s headquarters, Bush House for interviews with broadcaster different TV channels which included, BBC World Service, BBC Africa Network, BBC Focus on Africa and BBC Asia among others.

Among other things, Phyzix’ discussed in the interviews his youth empowerment project, Mutipatsa in which he was asking and advising the Malawian youth to demand quality service from the politicians and subsequently advised them never to allow to be used.

‘Next big thing’

The spouse of the country’s vice president, Mary Chilima took up the challenge to respond to Phyzix’s youth demand campaign by doing her version of the song in response to Phyzix’s song by agreeing with the rappers request.

Phyzix, who was 2020 best selling musician in Malawi with his Extended Play (EP) Gamba Season, but also got a staggering 12 nominations in Urban Music Awards and Malawi Hip-Hop Awards respectively – a highest record of nominations by an artist in single calendar year in Africa, has just released his 14th album titled, Flaws.

Early this year, Malawi’s Information minister Gospel Kazako announced on Twitter that Phyzix is an artist to watch “because he will be the next big thing” and that he was about to explode to the global music stardom.

Legendary music icon, multi-award winning international rap artist, versatile beat-maker and producer, Tapps Bandawe aptly predicted;

“Phyzix is ready for the global stage,” said Bandawe adding;

“Phyzix is a matured product and he is now ready to compete on the global market and really works hard,” declared the legendary music kingpin who in his hey day conquered the music world with his hits.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!