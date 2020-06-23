Malawi hip-hop star Fredokiss arrested for electoral offence

Malawi hip-hop star Fredokiss, real name Penjani Kalua, has been detained by Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers at Chiweta in Rumphi for allegedly issuing cash handouts to prospective voters in the fresh presidential elections on Tuesday.

Fredokiss, son to Member of Parliament for the area Kamlepo Kalua, was picked together with his two friends.

He was taken to Chitimba police station.

His father Kalua, a Minister of Lands, said he was following up on the same .

Elsewhere, a man has been arrested after being caught taking pictures of his ballot paper after marking a candidate of his choice at Mzimba LEA polling station.

According to the Centre’s Presiding Officer, Lawrence Kalinga, the arrested man has been handed over to police in the district for further interrogation.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!