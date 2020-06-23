Malawi hip-hop star Fredokiss arrested for electoral offence

June 23, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 6 Comments

Malawi hip-hop star Fredokiss, real name Penjani Kalua,  has been detained by Malawi Defence Force  (MDF) soldiers  at Chiweta in Rumphi for allegedly issuing cash handouts to prospective voters in the fresh presidential elections on Tuesday.

Fredo: Allegedly gave cash handouts
Fredo taken to police

Fredokiss, son to Member of Parliament for the area Kamlepo Kalua, was picked together with his two friends.

He was  taken to Chitimba police station.

His father Kalua, a Minister of Lands,  said he was following up on the same .

Elsewhere, a man has been arrested after being caught taking pictures of his ballot paper after marking a candidate of his choice at Mzimba LEA polling station.

According to the Centre’s Presiding Officer, Lawrence Kalinga, the arrested man has been handed over to police in the district for further interrogation.

Chawezi
Chawezi

Nfanayuso ndi kape chonchi kani?

2 hours ago
Good critic Mtamba
Good critic Mtamba

The real stupidity at his best cash for what at this stage rather was last week just throw them to jail to learn little bit

2 hours ago
Lozani
Lozani

Kuti azidya za a Dad.

2 hours ago
BigMan
BigMan

“The fruit doesn’t fall far from the tree”.

3 hours ago
H E Nyaphapi One
H E Nyaphapi One

Just hand them over to the Mob. It’s clean, quick and efficient.

3 hours ago
The Patriot
The Patriot

This is not parliamentary election. Angapeleke ndalama kwa anthu angati?

3 hours ago
