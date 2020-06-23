Voting ends in Malawi tight fresh presidential election

June 23, 2020 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times 6 Comments

Polling stations have closed in Malawi’s historic court-ordered fresh presidential election following campaigning marred by clashes between rival supporters.

At CI polling center, officers using lamps to allow last minute voters cast their ballots.

It is expected to be a tight race between President Peter Mutharika of the  Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF)  alliance with Atupele Muluzi as running mate  and the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) led by Lazarus Chakwera who has paired UTM Party president and the country’s estranged Vice-President Saulos Chilima.

Chakwera and Mutharika as front-runners were expressing confidence of winning the presidency.

For the first time, a presidential candidate must win 50-percent-plus-one system following the court’s interpretation of majority in Section 80(2) of the Constitution. Previously, winners were declared President based on simple majority or first-past-the-post to avoid a run-off.

“The voting is now officially over,” said Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa after 6pm.

He said the  Commission will hold a press briefing at the National Tally Centre in Blantyre from 8pm to give an update on close of polling and results counting.

Charles Kajoloweka, executive director for the Youth and Society Organization, a local nonprofit organization, said he found it “inspiring” that the reconstituted commission’s leaders have promised better election management.

He  cited “the transparency they are demonstrating,” saying it should lead to credible elections.

Long queues and a peaceful atmosphere characterized most polling stations in the country  except in some places where allegations of electoral malpractices were made.

Zeze
Guest
Zeze

Mwayamba kuti ‘tight election’ m’mayesa mumati owina mukumudziwa.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Wamasokosi
Guest
Wamasokosi

I do not understand where you got the word “tight race”. How can the ‘Family Alliance’ be in a tight race when in actual fact did not even bother running a campaign as compared to ‘Tonse Alliance’ members who were all over Malawi? Penapache ma journalists, you chose to use words for the sake of looking stylish. I would not even use the word “Tight” in the headline. This is a landslide for the Tonse Alliance… these guys campaigned with all their might and they appealed to people with their messages. You are like, eeeeh: Tight race, Tight race! My… Read more »

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Ngombwax
Guest
Ngombwax

Exactly my point! A very lazy choice of words.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
45:45
Guest
45:45

Iraq under saddam hossein held credible polls than this sham of an election.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Makwemba
Guest
Makwemba

Mdima uli pachithunzipa ndiye wina aziti ndivotereni kachiwiri ndibweretsa development aaaaah nde kunamizanatu. This is a sign of having failed in the first term. Mwalephere kubweretsa magetsi wawa kwa anthu anu. Kapumeni.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Mtsogoleri opanda mano
Guest
Mtsogoleri opanda mano

You’re right. There’s supposed to be electricity in schools 55 years after independence.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
shares