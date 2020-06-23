Malawi to have old president with new veep or old veep with new president

In the fresh elections held on Tuesday, Malawians had an interesting choice before them: Either to retain a President coming with a new vice president or to retain a vice president coming with a new president.

If Malawians have voted the DPP/UDF alliance, it means this election was mostly about eradicating Saulos Chilima from the political picture.

Likewise, if the choice is Tonse Alliance, the presumption is that this election is, principally, about sending President Peter Mutharika to his deserved retirement.

Arguably, then, this election boils down to two people—Mutharika and Chilima; another dark chapter in the tumultuous history of the working relationship between the president and their vice.

For what we know, the working relationship between presidents and their vice hasn’t been all rosy since the advent of democracy.

Justin Malewezi and Bakili Muluzi started off so well but the end was tragic. In fact, tragic has always been the definition if you look at Bingu Wa Mutharika and Cassim Chilumpha; Bingu and Joyce Banda; Joyce Banda and Khumbo Kachali; and, lately, Peter Mutharika and Saulos Chilima.

If, as already argued, this election boils down to Mutharika and Chilima, it wouldn’t be an understatement to argue that the working relationship between the president and the vice president in derailing or spearheading progress in the country.

That is why, in this vote, the pairs on the ballot have quite a great bearing on how this country proceeds from him.

For instance, not much is known regarding what Chakwera and Chilima agreed in their power sharing deal. Likewise, few are in the know with respect to what Mutharika and Muluzi will govern this country.

The nitty-gritties inside what these leaders agree in their power sharing deal is something that, arguably, needs to be thoroughly looked into and debated because, if poorly handled, the country will, again, experience another dark chapter emanating from the fights between the president and the vice.

One can only speculate but a new president coming with a sitting vice or an old president coming with a new vice is an interesting twist of this election—something that, in days to come, will define the tone and direction of the government in the offing.

