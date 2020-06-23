DPP’s Kachikho loses Parliamentary seat: Court orders rerun in Phalombe North East
The High Court has nullified Parliamentary results for Phalombe North East Constituency where Anna Kachikho was declared winner during the 2019 Tripartite Elections.
Supreme Court of Appeal and High Court Registrar Agnes Patemba has confirmed.
She released copies of Judgement in the election matter Number 19 involving Promise Salima against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and Anna Kachikho.
Salima contested the results citing there were massive irregularities.
The court has therefore ordered that fresh elections be conducted in the constituency.
Vuwa, you’re next
Waona Nyekhweeeeee. Nanga mawa ndi nkuja uno timva zotani? Your guess is as good as mine.
We have said, ” Nullify all tripartite elections!” This piecemeal approach won’t help matters.
It doesn’t work like that mbuyache. Zimayenda a malamulo idzi
The uptick in the number of nullification shows the court does not to contradict the ruling on the presidential case. And why are you ruling cases from southern region only?
I guess the useless Vuwa Kaunda is from the South
Eish disastrous for Ana that election I believe only few who honestly won the rest was corrupted shame