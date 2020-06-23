DPP’s Kachikho loses Parliamentary seat: Court orders rerun in Phalombe North East

June 23, 2020 Elijah Phimbi - Nyasa Times 7 Comments

The High Court has nullified Parliamentary results for Phalombe North East Constituency where Anna Kachikho was declared winner during the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Kachikho: Sacked

Supreme Court of Appeal and High Court Registrar Agnes Patemba has confirmed.

She  released copies of Judgement in the election matter Number 19 involving Promise Salima against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and Anna Kachikho.

Salima contested the results citing there were massive irregularities.

The court has therefore ordered that fresh elections be conducted in the constituency.

Nyenkhwe
Nyenkhwe

Vuwa, you’re next

citizen
citizen

Waona Nyekhweeeeee. Nanga mawa ndi nkuja uno timva zotani? Your guess is as good as mine.

Mbwiyembwiye
Mbwiyembwiye

We have said, ” Nullify all tripartite elections!” This piecemeal approach won’t help matters.

Nyenkhwe
Nyenkhwe

It doesn’t work like that mbuyache. Zimayenda a malamulo idzi

45:45
45:45

The uptick in the number of nullification shows the court does not to contradict the ruling on the presidential case. And why are you ruling cases from southern region only?

Mtsogoleri opanda mano
Mtsogoleri opanda mano

I guess the useless Vuwa Kaunda is from the South

Good critic Mtamba
Good critic Mtamba

Eish disastrous for Ana that election I believe only few who honestly won the rest was corrupted shame

