DPP’s Kachikho loses Parliamentary seat: Court orders rerun in Phalombe North East

The High Court has nullified Parliamentary results for Phalombe North East Constituency where Anna Kachikho was declared winner during the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Supreme Court of Appeal and High Court Registrar Agnes Patemba has confirmed.

She released copies of Judgement in the election matter Number 19 involving Promise Salima against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and Anna Kachikho.

Salima contested the results citing there were massive irregularities.

The court has therefore ordered that fresh elections be conducted in the constituency.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!