Malawi historian and writer D.D Phiri dies

Malawi’s famous historian and writer Desmond Dudwa Phiri fondly known as D.D Phiri has died.

D.D. Phiri died on Sunday morning at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre where he was receiving treatment.

Vigil is taking place at his son’s residence in Naperi Nlantyre but his body will be laid to rest on Tuesday  March  26 2019.

D.D Phiri is acknowledged as Malawi’s most eminent author, historian, playwright and economist. His prolific literary output has directed Malawi’s development since Independence; he was recognised as one of Africa’s 23 most influential authors by the Pan-African Writers Association in 2011.

He was born in Mzimba, Malawi, and served as the Principal and proprietor of the Aggrey Memorial School in Blantyre.

Until his death, he has published about 17 books in the fields of history, sociology and economics

He was regular contributor to Malawi’s national newspapers-The Nation and The Daily Times. 

D.D. Phiri  ceaselessly used his columns and books to nourish generations with vital insights into where the country is coming from, where it is and why we cannot keep doing business as usual.

I wil remember his umbrella

