MCP holds special service of worship: Clergy urge voters to elect Chakwera as next Malawi leader

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says it organized a special service of worship to ask God for his blessing, protection, mercy and guidance before embarking on the official campaign as launched by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on March 20.

The prayers were meant to seek God’s guidance and blessings for the MCP and its leaders as they embark on their political journey ahead of May 21 Tripartite Elections.

In their prayers, the religious leaders prayed to God to have mercy on the nation of Malawi and give it a leader who truly fears God and that he will rule Malawi according to His (God’s) will and said they truly believe that that leader is MCP presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera and therefore appealed to all Malawians to cast their votes for him on 21 May.

They prayed that God gives Chakwera wisdom and foresight

They told the gathering that Chakwera is still one of them (pastor) only that he answered God’s call to serve Him at a larger scale (national).

They thanked him (Chakwera) for being brave to offer himself to clean up the mess in the country and make it ready for the blessings of God that will rain in Malawi soon after May 21 when a God fearing ruler (Chakwera) ascends to the throne.

They said as Moses was preserved by God to lead Israelites out of Egypt, so is Chakwera whom God has chosen to lead Malawians out of the misery of recent times.

Pastor Mthiko advised Chakwera not to abandon using the word of God in governing Malawi when he goes to State House if he is to rule wisely.

“When you are in State House, do not forsake the Word of God as a man of God. Let not State House confuse you to abandon God,” he advised.

Pastor Mthiko also advised Mrs Monica Chakwera to play her role as a good advisor to the president.

The clergy then asked Chakwera to come forth for them to lay hands on him to ask God for His mercy to bless Dr Chakwera.

Before laying hands on Chakwera, Bishop Dr Kayitano was tasked to bless the MCP Manifesto so that the promises contained in it will be fulfilled and visibly seen and appreciated by all Malawians.

They rebuked the evil powers which blind people making them fail to see and appreciate even when a party fulfills most of the promises.

The clergy was also asked to pray for the media and the security as some of the stakeholders who need God’s intervention to carry out their duties truthfully with the fear of God. They did not elaborate.

In his speech, Chakwera said they thought it wise not to embark on campaign before asking God for his protection, wisdom and guidance.

He explained: “We thought it not wise to start campaigning without asking God for His blessings.”

Chakwera requested the clergy to pray not only for him but for all the candidates who will be competing for the May 21 general elections for peace to reign during the campaign and beyond.

“We need God to give us love for one another for the campaign to be smooth,” he declared.

For his candidature, he reiterated that he looks forward to a Malawi where the rule of law prevails and where there is no stealing of Government resources for the good of the present generation and the generation to come.

Several religious leaders from the Catholic, Protestant, Islam and Pentecostal took part.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :