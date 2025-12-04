Malawi Hits €70 Million Development Jackpot from Germany

The Malawi Government has secured a massive €70 million development package from the Federal Republic of Germany, marking one of the most significant international financial boosts to the country in recent years.

The funding deal is contained in a joint press statement issued on December 3, 2025, following high-level bilateral negotiations between the two governments focused on strengthening future cooperation and improving the livelihoods of Malawians.

According to the statement, Germany has committed a total of €68.8 million—approximately K140 billion—to support Malawi’s national development agenda.

“During the negotiations, the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany has agreed to provide to the Government of the Republic of Malawi Euro 68.8 million,” reads part of the statement.

Germany has reaffirmed its strong backing for Malawi 2063—the country’s long-term development blueprint aimed at transforming Malawi into a wealthy and self-reliant nation. The funding will support key priority sectors including:

• Social protection, with particular emphasis on the Social Cash Transfer Programme

• Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights

• Agri-food systems transformation, including nutrition

• Good governance, Public Financial Management and anti-corruption

• Sustainable economic growth and job creation, especially in the energy and mining sectors, and improved access to finance for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

The statement further notes that special attention has been placed on advancing the rights of women, girls and adolescents.

In addition to the €68.8 million commitment, Germany has also injected an extra €13 million (about K27 billion) to help Malawi respond to the devastating impacts of the El Niño-induced weather shocks, a pledge that was made during the November 2023 government-to-government negotiations.

Secretary to the Treasury and Head of the Malawian Delegation, Cliff Chiunda, welcomed the renewed support, describing Germany as a dependable and strategic development partner during Malawi’s difficult economic period.

Chiunda expressed particular gratitude for the increased funding to the Social Cash Transfer Programme, saying it remains a lifeline for the poorest and most vulnerable citizens.

“Germany has once again committed to remain a reliable partner as evidenced by the substantial financial and technical cooperation, especially towards private sector development, Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights, Social Protection, and Food and Nutrition,” said Chiunda. “This support will help sustain livelihoods amidst the ongoing economic challenges facing Malawi.”

Both delegations agreed to preserve and further strengthen their long-standing relations through open, trustful and strategic cooperation aimed at improving the welfare of the Malawian people.

The €70 million “jackpot” now places renewed pressure on government to ensure transparency, accountability and visible impact in the lives of ordinary Malawians.

