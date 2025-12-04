Mwanamveka Commissions USD100 Million Cement Plant in Historic Industrial Milestone

Malawi has registered a major industrial breakthrough following the commissioning of a state-of-the-art USD100 million Portland Cement Manufacturing Plant in the area of Senior Chief Nsamala in Balaka—an investment described as a game-changer for the country’s economic transformation.

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Decentralisation, Joseph Mwanamveka, officially commissioned the plant in a move aimed at strengthening Malawi’s foreign exchange reserves, boosting local manufacturing capacity and widening the availability of cement on the domestic market.

Mwanamveka described the commissioning as a historic milestone in Malawi’s long journey toward industrial expansion and economic resilience.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our journey toward economic transformation and industrial expansion. This ceremony is not just the launch of a factory; it is a strong demonstration of Malawi’s commitment to building a more resilient, more productive, and more competitive economy,” said Mwanamveka.

He said the project directly supports the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, a strategic national development plan that seeks to rebuild the economy through manufacturing-led growth, job creation and targeted infrastructure development.

“This investment is a clear step toward achieving our Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda by attracting capital into manufacturing, creating jobs and accelerating development in the Ng’onga area and beyond,” he said.

Mwanamveka acknowledged that the manufacturing sector—one of the pillars of economic growth, industrialisation and employment—has faced persistent challenges over the years, but said the new cement plant symbolises Malawi’s determination to overcome them.

“Our manufacturing sector has faced challenges, but today we celebrate our collective triumph over them,” he said.

The Minister reaffirmed Government’s commitment to creating a favourable environment for local and foreign investors, adding that ambitious targets have been set for the Agriculture, Tourism, Mining and Manufacturing sectors as part of a broader economic recovery strategy.

He further urged the company behind the plant to fully comply with all regulatory requirements and to uphold strong corporate social responsibility, especially toward surrounding communities.

In his remarks, Chinese Ambassador to Malawi Lu Xu hailed the USD100 million investment as highly encouraging, describing it as a powerful symbol of the deepening partnership between Malawi and China.

“This investment reflects the growing trust and cooperation between the peoples of our two countries and demonstrates China’s continued support for Malawi’s development aspirations,” said Ambassador Lu Xu.

Beyond cement production, the plant is expected to stimulate local supply chains, create hundreds of direct and indirect jobs, save scarce foreign exchange currently spent on cement imports and position Malawi as a future exporter within the region.

The Balaka cement project now stands as one of the most significant industrial investments in Malawi’s recent history—marking a decisive shift from consumption to production-driven growth.

